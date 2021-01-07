ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.19. ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 109,420 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.91 million and a PE ratio of -27.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

