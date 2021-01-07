BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.05

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.05 and traded as high as $43.48. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) shares last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 2,852,830 shares.

BNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.48 ($53.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.05.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

