Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,832.41

Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,832.41 and traded as high as $5,922.00. Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) shares last traded at $5,874.00, with a volume of 280,953 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,778.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,832.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01.

About Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

