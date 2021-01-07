Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,165.46

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,165.46 and traded as high as $1,262.00. Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) shares last traded at $1,247.00, with a volume of 1,286,258 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 876.22 ($11.45).

The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,165.46.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

