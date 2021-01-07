Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

About Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.