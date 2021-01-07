Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.62 million, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.