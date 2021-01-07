ValuEngine Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCO. BidaskClub cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 72.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

