ValuEngine Upgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to Strong-Buy

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

GRTS stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

