Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.