ValuEngine Downgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Hold

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.