SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,831. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.