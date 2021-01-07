Analyzing Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) & Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gores Holdings IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gores Holdings IV and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial 0.19% 0.45% 0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gores Holdings IV and Ocwen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings IV 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gores Holdings IV presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gores Holdings IV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gores Holdings IV is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings IV and Ocwen Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $1.12 billion 0.24 -$142.13 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Gores Holdings IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

