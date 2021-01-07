Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Sells $503,840.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SEAS opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.