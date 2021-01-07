Brokerages Set Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEC. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

