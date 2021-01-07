Brokerages Set Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €9.17

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.78).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. Metro AG has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.50 ($15.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.98.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

