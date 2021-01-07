DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of -128.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.