Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sells C$795,000.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

EDV opened at C$32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.26. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.22.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3799999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

