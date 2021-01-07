Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $105.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.
ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $129.52 on Monday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.