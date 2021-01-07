Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $105.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $129.52 on Monday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 69.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 381.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

