Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

UE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of UE opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

