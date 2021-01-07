Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $497.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $255.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.58 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,781.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 690,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

