Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE WBS opened at $45.96 on Monday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.