Woodstock Corp Purchases Shares of 4,851 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

