Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of XOMA worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.20 million, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOMA. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

