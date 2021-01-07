Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MGDPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MGDPF stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.