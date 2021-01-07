CPI Aerostructures’ (CVU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
CVU stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.00.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
