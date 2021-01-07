CPI Aerostructures’ (CVU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CVU stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

