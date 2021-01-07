Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

