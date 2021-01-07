C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
