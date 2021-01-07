C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in C3.ai by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

