C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.89.

AI opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

