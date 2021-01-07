Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average is $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $199.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

