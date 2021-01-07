Woodstock Corp Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

LOW opened at $163.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

