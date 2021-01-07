Woodstock Corp Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

