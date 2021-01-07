Woodstock Corp Invests $774,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,252,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

