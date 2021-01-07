Woodstock Corp Purchases New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $722.35 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.