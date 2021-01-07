Woodstock Corp Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $328.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $287.20. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

