American National Bank Purchases 582 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 238.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,258,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $75.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.