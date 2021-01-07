Woodstock Corp Makes New $352,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 23.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,569,000 after buying an additional 213,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 747,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 81,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Mondelez International by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

