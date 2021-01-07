Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $148.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $149.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.