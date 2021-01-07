Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,552 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $72.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

