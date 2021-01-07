Private Trust Co. NA Buys 269 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,066,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.48.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $470.09 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

