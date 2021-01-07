Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 5,734 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

