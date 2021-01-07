Private Trust Co. NA Sells 604 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,015 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 97,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

