Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

