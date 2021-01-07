BidaskClub Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to “Strong-Buy”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SCSC opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 49.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

