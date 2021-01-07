Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $893.50 million, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
