Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $893.50 million, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

