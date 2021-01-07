BidaskClub Upgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Hold

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 544.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

