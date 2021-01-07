Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.