Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

CRK opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

