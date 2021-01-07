Analysts Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Target Price at $7.00

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

APTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

