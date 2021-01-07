Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 20,233 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TNET opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

