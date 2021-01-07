Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.